Update On Ticket Sales For This Sunday’s 2024 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Event

WWE will be holding their 2024 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event this coming Sunday, February 4th from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 2,596 tickets, and there are 932 tickets left as of 1/26/2024. The total seating capacity is 3,528.

This Sunday’s 2024 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event will see NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defend his championship against Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defend her championship against Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defend his championship against Dragon Lee, The Family (NXT Tag Team Champions “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Adriana Rizzo) take on O.T.M. (Scrypts, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match and the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams or LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).