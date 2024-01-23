Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/24/2024)

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold Dynamite this Wednesday night from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, with “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin addressing the AEW fans.

According to WrestleTix, this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite has sold a total of 1,777 tickets, with 758 tickets still remaining as of 1/22/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 2,535.

The last time AEW held a show from the same venue, which was the July 13, 2022 episode of Dynamite, the company drew 3,700 fans.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will also see AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo in a face-to-face segment, Swerve Strickland face Jeff Hardy in a singles match, Wardlow battle Trent Beretta in a one-on-one match, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland go up against Minoru Suzuki in his Cope Open Challenge, “Hangman” Adam Page take on Penta El Zero Miedo in singles action and AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn defend their titles against The Mogul Embassy’s “The Machine” Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun).