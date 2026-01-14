Update On Who’s Taking Part In This Week’s WWE Tryouts

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is currently hosting tryouts at the Performance Center, which began on Monday. Several talents have announced their invitations to participate, including Nor “Phoenix” Diana, Bhupinder Gujjar, Starboy Charlie, Jimmy House, Blade Brown, LaBron Kozone, and Manny Lo.

Alex (@lexveraux on X) has shared an updated list of talents attending the tryouts, which will continue through Friday. Below is the list of those talents, as reported by Fightful.com.

Women

* Elly Finch

* Alyssa Daniele

* Regina Tarin

* KJ Johnson

* Sallie Grace

* Casey Scharoff

* Nor “Phoenix” Diana

Men

* Starboy Charlie

* Leon Lokombo

* LaBrone Kozone

* Manny Lo

* Jariel Rivera

* Jimmy House

* Jack Pasquale

* Blade Brown

* Tyler Jordan

* Jeremiah Lakhwani

* James Karnik

* Joshua Hillen

* Ben Finneseth

* Bruss Hamilton

* Bhupinder Gujjar