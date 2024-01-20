Update On WWE 2K24 Announcement

We’re only a few days away from the big WWE 2K24 announcement.

As noted, the 2K Games account and WWE Games channel on X have been teasing the first WWE 2K24 video game announcement for this coming Monday.

In their latest tease, the WWE Games account questioned if The Bloodline will reign over the cover of the new WWE 2K24 video game, as well as new posts reminding people of the announcement date on 1.22.24 with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley pictured.

Check out the latest posts for the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game announcement below.