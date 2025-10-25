Update On WWE’s Potential Interest In Zoe Hines, Niece Of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE might feel pressured to consider Boston College softball player Zoe Hines for a future role if she expresses interest in pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

This speculation likely stems from her connection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The report also noted that Zoe Hines, who is the niece of Cheryl Hines (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife), participated in a WWE tryout this summer. It will be intriguing to see if Zoe eventually joins the company.

Meltzer further indicated that Cheryl Hines was present backstage at the Clash in Paris premium live event.

In recent years, WWE has welcomed several performers from non-wrestling backgrounds, so it remains to be seen if Zoe Hines will become the next athlete to be signed.