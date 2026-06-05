Update On WWE’s Ring Gear Approval Process

During the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about the restrictions on wrestlers’ ring gear in WWE.

The fan explained that referees used to check wrestlers’ gloves, boots, and wrist tape for weapons or foreign objects before each match. They mentioned that the reigning Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, had her old boots wrapped in chains, which the referees accepted.

The fan also pointed out that some of Jade Cargill’s ring gear appears to be made of metal chains, stating that “logically, it doesn’t make sense.”

In response, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that there are officially enforced restrictions on ring gear in WWE. The company has recently implemented rules requiring that a wrestler’s ring gear be approved before it can be used.

While it’s unclear how extensive these restrictions are or if any talent is exempt from them, there are indeed existing guidelines regarding a wrestler’s attire.