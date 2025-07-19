Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE is set to host its SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Updated betting odds have been released for six key matches: the Women’s World Championship match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, a significant tag team match, the Women’s Championship match, the Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight, and the World Heavyweight Championship match. Naomi is favored to defeat Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to retain her title, while Lyra Valkyria is favored to beat Becky Lynch and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

In the tag team match, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll are favored to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Additionally, Jade Cargill is favored to defeat Tiffany Stratton and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. Cody Rhodes is favored to defeat John Cena and claim the Undisputed WWE Championship, while CM Punk is favored to defeat GUNTHER and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match

Naomi (c) (-1000) vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley (+300) vs. IYO SKY (+600)

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

“The Man” Becky Lynch (+250) (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (-400)

Tag Team Match

“The Viper” Randy Orton and Jelly Roll (-500) vs. “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul (+300)

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (+350) (c) vs. 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill (-600)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena (+200) (c) vs. 2025 WWE King of the Ring winner “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (-300)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER (c) (+150) vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk (-200)