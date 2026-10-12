Updated Lineup For AAA Heroes Inmortales 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 AAA Héroes Inmortales premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this month.

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix will defend his title against Mini Vikingo.

Additionally, AAA World Trios Champions Los Perros del Mal (Daga, Angel, and Berto) will defend their titles against Mr. Iguana, AAA Latin American Champion La Parka, and Niño Hamburguesa. Rey Fénix will also put his title on the line against the winner of the match featuring Mini Vikingo, Jack Cartwheel, Joaquin Wilde, and Nobu San. Furthermore, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano will defend his title against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day.

AAA Héroes Inmortales 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 24th, at the Gimnasio Olímpico in Mexico City, Mexico.