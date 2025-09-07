Updated Lineup For AEW All Out 2025

Following last night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s All Out pay-per-view event.

Jon Moxley, part of The Death Riders, will face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. Additionally, MJF will go up against Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone defending her title against Riho, and The Hurt Syndicate, comprised of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, taking on Ricochet and the GOA team (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a trios match.

In another exciting matchup, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland will team up with Christian Cage to battle FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, in a tag team match.

AEW All Out 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.