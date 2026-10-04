Updated Lineup For AEW Grand Slam: France

AEW has announced the updated lineup for its special episode of Dynamite, titled “Grand Slam: France,” which is scheduled for next week.

In this event, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family. ROH World Champion Bandido will also defend his title against The New Level’s AEW World Trios Champion, Kofi. Additionally, Samoa Joe from The Opps will face “Jungle” Jack Perry in a Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match. The winner of this match will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship in a newly created stipulation match at WrestleDream. AEW Women’s World Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Queen Aminata.

Previously announced for the show, AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will defend his title against “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, who is representing the Don Callis Family. Furthermore, Chris Jericho is set to face Nick Wayne in a singles match.

AEW Grand Slam: France will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at the Adidas Arena in Paris. The event will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max, as usual.

#AEWGrandSlamFrance This Tuesday, 10/6

TNT Title: @DarbyAllin vs @kylefletcherpro

Kyle Fletcher never lost the TNT Title, it was taken from him when he was injured. TNT Champion Darby Allin has offered Kyle a chance to get the title back!

Allin vs Fletcher in Paris, THIS TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/QwubAMwv6r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

#AEWGrandSlam France This Tuesday, 10/6!

Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: @boy_myth_legend vs @SamoaJoe

Jack gets the match he’s been asking for vs Samoa Joe! The winner advances to #AEWWrestleDream to fight for the AEW World Title in Clockwork Carnage!

Perry vs Joe, This Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/NnIJZlmfPa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

#AEWGrandSlam France, This Tuesday, 10/6!

AEW Women’s World Title: @MercedesVarnado vs @amisylle

Queen Aminata earned her 3rd straight singles win TONIGHT on Collision, and now she takes that momentum to France to fight Mercedes Moné for the Women’s World Title, This Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/eaOaVvEKr7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026