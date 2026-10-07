Updated Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2026

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event, set to take place this month.

The AEW World Trios Champions, Swerve Strickland and The New Level (comprised of “Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi), will defend their titles against “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido, which includes Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido, in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. Additionally, the AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, representing The Death Riders, will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s “Dunkzilla,” Mark Davis.

The previously announced matches include the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), defending their titles against Don Callis Family, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher. Furthermore, the AEW Women’s World Champion, either “The CEO” Mercedes Moné or Queen Aminata, will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness.

There will also be a Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Championship between AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and The Opps’ Samoa Joe. Ospreay defended his title against Kazuchika Okada, while Joe qualified for this match by defeating Jack Perry. More participants will be announced in the next two weeks.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.