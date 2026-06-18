Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled to take place next weekend.

“The CEO,” Mercedes Moné, will face either “The Fallen Goddess” Athena or Maya in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals Match. The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido.

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) will defend their titles against The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors).

Previously announced for the event is the match featuring Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, defending her title against STARDOM’s Starlight Kid.

In a major 12-man Steel Cage Tag Team Match, AEW World Champion MJF, along with the Don Callis Family (AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo) will battle The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champions Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy), alongside Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Furthermore, Swerve Strickland will compete against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final Match. Finally, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will take on TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.