Updated Lineup For Next Month’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Event

WWE has announced an additional match and appearance for the highly anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Premium Live Event next month.

The LWO, consisting of Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, will face Aerostar, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Additionally, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who has made appearances at several WWE events, will also be featured at the event.

These matches join the previously announced 6-Man Tag Team Match, where Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Ángel, and Berto) will compete against Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Furthermore, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, AAA’s Laredo Kid, and SmackDown star Rey Fénix. In another tag team match, “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice will take on AAA’s Chik Tormenta and Dalys. Lastly, El Hijo del Vikingo will face Chad Gable from American Made in a singles match.

The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. It will be available for live streaming on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.