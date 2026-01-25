Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/28/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated singles match, Swerve Strickland will face Andrade El Ídolo from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF is set to make an appearance.

In other matches, AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against El Clon, also from the Don Callis Family. Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness.

Finally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family team of Jake Doyle and Mark Davis.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite TBS + HBO Max

8/7c, Austin, TX

THIS WEDNESDAY, 1/28@SwerveConfident vs @AndradeElIdolo After both men scored impressive wins on @AEWonTV this week, Andrade el Idolo said he wants the World Title and Swerve is standing in his way! Swerve vs Andrade

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/F5pZGNLgwN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 25, 2026