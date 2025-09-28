Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/1/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. This episode will mark the show’s sixth anniversary.

In the main event, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

Additionally, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido will face Don Callis Family’s “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a trios match. Also returning to the ring will be “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Previously announced matches include The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli) taking on AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and The Opps (AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs) in another trios match.

Furthermore, The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir) will compete against AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match. Fans can also anticipate the return of Jurassic Express, featuring “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.

