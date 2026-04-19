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Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/22/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa.

Additionally, Mina Shirakawa will face Hikaru Shida in singles action, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will battle Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family in another singles match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

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