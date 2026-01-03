Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/9/2026)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, set to air on the USA Network.

The show will take place at 8 PM ET from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a singles match, Trick Williams will face Rey Fenix. Additionally, The Wyatt Sicks—which includes Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, and WWE Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy—will compete against MFT, consisting of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo, in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Also announced is an Undisputed WWE Championship match featuring “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title in a Three Stages of Hell Match.

The structure of the match will be as follows: the first fall will be a regular one-on-one match, the second fall will be a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and the third fall will be a Steel Cage Match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.