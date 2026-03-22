Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/27/2026)

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will start at 8 PM ET from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Additionally, it will be available to international viewers on Netflix.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will make an appearance after being brutally attacked by “The Viper” Randy Orton during their contract signing segment on the March 13 episode of SmackDown. This incident took place ahead of their scheduled championship match at WrestleMania 42.

Also announced for the show is WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia, who will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Kit Wilson will face Jelly Roll in a singles match, and the tag team Charlexa, consisting of “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will take on WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, known as The Bella Twins.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.