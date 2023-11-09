Updated Lineup For Saturday’s AEW Collision: New Match Added

A new match has been officially announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday evening, the company announced the addition of a tag-team bout to the lineup for the weekly Saturday night prime time show.

Added to the card for the 11/11 episode of AEW Collision on TNT this Saturday night at 8/7c is The Workhorsemen vs. RUSH & Dralistico of LFI in tag-team action.

Previously announced for the show is Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous in Trios action, plus “The Redeemer” Miro confronts CJ Perry.

