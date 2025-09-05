Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/6/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of “Collision” on TNT and Max, scheduled to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event will air live coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max.

In a tag team match, Adam Priest and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington will take on FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

Additionally, we will hear from the Don Callis Family, featuring Don Callis and AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.

Previously announced for the show, Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration will compete against Konosuke Takeshita, known as “The Alpha,” from the Don Callis Family in a singles match. Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, along with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron, will participate in an All-Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match against the Triangle of Madness team, which includes “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and “The Megasus” Megan Bayne.

Lastly, Jon Moxley from The Death Riders is set to face Daniel Garcia in another singles match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.

#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT

THIS SATURDAY, 9/6!@Adam_Priest_/@Billingtons22

vs@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR After last night’s brawl,

FTR told Adam Priest to get a partner + fight them Saturday!

Priest chose a name from Dax’s past: Dynamite Kid!

They collide vs FTR,

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/OkKvAdIgMB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2025