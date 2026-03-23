Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In tag team action, The Conglomeration—consisting of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong—will battle The Dogs, made up of Clark Connors and David Finlay.

Previously announced matches include Darby Allin facing LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH in a singles match. Additionally, “The Toxic Spider,” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion, will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa.

Furthermore, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will compete against Swerve Strickland in a match where Omega’s Executive Vice President status will be on the line, alongside Strickland’s contendership for the AEW World Title. Lastly, AEW World Champion MJF will be making his return to the ring.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern/7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.