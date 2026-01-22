Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, set to air live this week from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The show will feature TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, who will be addressing the audience.

Also scheduled is a singles match between Indi Hartwell and M By Elegance, the TNA Knockouts World Champion representing The Elegance Brand.

In addition, Jeff Hardy, the TNA World Tag Team Champion from The Hardys, will face Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in another singles match. There will also be a Feast or Fired match.

Furthermore, Elayna Black will make an appearance, and The System will introduce their new member.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.