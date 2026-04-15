Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air this week from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, on AMC and TNA+.

This week, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will make an appearance, and fans can look forward to Chapter 3 of The Undead Realm.

Additionally, previously announced matches include “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young facing EC3 in a singles match, and KC Navarro squaring off against AJ Francis in another singles bout.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.

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