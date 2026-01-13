Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/16/2026)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, airing on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, and it will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

The new Undisputed WWE Champion, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, will make an appearance.

Previously announced for the show is “The Viper” Randy Orton, who will face The Miz in an Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match.

Additionally, Matt Cardona will take on Trick Williams in another Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match. Damian Priest will battle Solo Sikoa from MFT, while Sami Zayn will compete against “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov, both in separate Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Matches.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.