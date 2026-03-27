Updated Lineup For TNA Sacrifice 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Sacrifice event, which is set to take place later tonight.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace will defend her title against Dani Luna and Léi Yǐng Lee in a Triple Threat Match. Mara Sadè will face Elayna Black in a No Disqualification Match. TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy, representing The Hardys, and Vincent of The Righteous will battle The System, which consists of “Prime” Cedric Alexander and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, in a tag team match. Additionally, Elijah and Home Town Man will take on “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis in another tag team matchup.

On the Countdown to Sacrifice pre-show, “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth of The Nemeths will face BDE in a singles match, and “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard of The Diamond Collective will compete against “The Wild Child” Jody Threat in another singles match.

Previously announced for the show is “The Face of the Franchise” Moose, who will take on Eddie Edwards from The System in a singles match. Order 4, consisting of Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, will compete against TNA International Champion Trey Miguel and Jada Stone in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Furthermore, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young. Finally, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will put his title on the line against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.

TNA Sacrifice 2026 will be held on Friday, March 27th, at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will air live on TNA+.