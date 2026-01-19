Updated Lineup For Today’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for today’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The show is set to begin at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

In an exciting singles match, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will take on El Grande Americano from Los Americanos. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta will compete against The Vision, which consists of “The Maverick” Logan Paul, “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory, in a 6-Man Tag Team match. We will also hear from “The Ring General,” GUNTHER.

Furthermore, it was previously announced that WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk will defend his title against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day. Also, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her title against Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy.

