Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW September To Remember

AEW has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s “September To Remember,” which will air as a three-hour show on TBS and HBO Max at the usual time of 8 PM ET.

The show will feature AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family signing their contract for an AEW World Title Match at All Out.

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will also have a spotlight segment. FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will face off against “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Additionally, The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley will take on GOA’s Toa Liona in a singles match.

Tonight’s show will also feature Jon Moxley from The Death Riders battling Roderick Strong from Paragon in singles action. Riho will compete against Robyn Renegade, and Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will face Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred Match.

Furthermore, The Bang Bang Gang, consisting of Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, will take on The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in an AEW All Out Tag Team Championship Ladder Qualifying Match. JetSpeed, made up of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, will face Kip Sabian and Killswitch in another AEW All Out Tag Team Championship Ladder Qualifying Match. Top Flight, featuring Dante Martin and Darius Martin, will also compete against the Don Callis Family team of “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Hechicero in a third qualifying match.

Additionally, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos will face Mascara Dorada in the first round of the AEW Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.