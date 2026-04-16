Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air tonight from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, on AMC and TNA+.

In singles action, Tasha Steelz of Order 4 will face Jada Stone.

Additionally, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will make an appearance, and fans can look forward to Chapter 3 of The Undead Realm.

Other matches announced for the show include “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young competing against EC3 in a singles match, and KC Navarro going up against AJ Francis in another singles bout. We will also hear from The System.

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