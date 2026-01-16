Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network at 8 PM ET. The show will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, and will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

The episode will include an Open Challenge for the WWE United States Championship, hosted by current champion Carmelo Hayes.

Additionally, the new Undisputed WWE Champion, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, is set to make an appearance.

In the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Matches, “The Viper” Randy Orton will face The Miz, while Matt Cardona will take on Trick Williams.

Moreover, Damian Priest will battle Solo Sikoa from MFT, and Sami Zayn will compete against “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov, both in separate Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Matches for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.