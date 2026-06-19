Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air live on Netflix internationally and on the USA Network in the United States.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a highly anticipated match, The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso will face “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a King of the Ring Tournament semifinal.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against “The Ring General” GUNTHER, with Sami Zayn serving as the special guest referee.

WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest will also defend their titles against MFT. Furthermore, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair is set to compete against The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a Queen of the Ring Tournament semifinal match. Lastly, Carmelo Hayes will go up against “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a #1 Contender’s match for the WWE United States Championship.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.