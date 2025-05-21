Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Battleground 2025

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced two additional matches for the upcoming NXT Battleground 2025 premium live event (PLE).

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca will defend her title against Kelani Jordan, following Jordan’s victory over ZARIA on last night’s show. Additionally, Josh Briggs and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will face The Culling (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Previously announced matches for the event include WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi defending his title against Myles Borne from the No Quarter Catch Crew and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, also known as “The Dark Angel,” defending her title against Jordynne Grace, referred to as “The Juggernaut.” Furthermore, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will defend his championship against Trick Williams, and Tony D’Angelo, known as “The Don of NXT,” will face Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a singles match.

WWE NXT Battleground 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.