Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Gold Rush Special

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced an updated lineup for the NXT Gold Rush special.

Tatum Paxley, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion from The Culling, will defend her title against Jacy Jayne from Fatal Influence. Additionally, the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin from DarkState, will defend their titles against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

The reigning WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, “The Glamour” Blake Monroe, will also defend her title against Sol Ruca.

In other matches, Fallon Henley from Fatal Influence will face ZARIA for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship. The Vanity Project’s WWE EVOLVE Champion, Jackson Drake, will defend his title against “Super” Sean Legacy. Kendal Grey, the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion, will also defend her title against Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence. Furthermore, TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title in a Triple Threat Match against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee.

Previously announced for the show, AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green, WWE United States Women’s Champion, and “All Ego” Ethan Page, WWE NXT North American Champion, will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship against Thea Hail and Joe Hendry.

NXT Gold Rush will feature talent from NXT, TNA Wrestling, AAA, and EVOLVE. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 18th, and Tuesday, November 25th, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

