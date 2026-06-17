Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE), which is scheduled to take place this month.

In the event, WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his title against Tavion Heights, while Saquon Shugars will compete against DarkState’s Dion Lennox in a singles match.

Additionally, previously announced matches include WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo defending his title against Naraku, and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice defending her title against Kendal Grey.

The 2026 WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE) will be held on Sunday, June 28, and will air live from the WWE Performance Center. It will be broadcast on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.