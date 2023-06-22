Updated Lineups For IMPACT Summer Sizzler 2023 This Friday & Saturday

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the IMPACT Wrestling Summer Sizzler double event in Atlanta, GA.

On Thursday, the company announced title matches and other updates for the two-night show scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

Featured below are the updated lineups.

IMPACT WRESTLING SUMMER SIZZLER 2023

FRIDAY:

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Brian Myers

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde

* Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against Trey Miguel

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich

* Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Courtney Rush vs. Gisele Shaw

* Lio Rush returns to Impact vs. TBA

SATURDAY:

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends in an Open Challenge

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush

* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal

* Sami Callihan and Rich Swann vs. Moose and Brian Myers

* Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight