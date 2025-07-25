Updated SmackDown Preview For Tonight: WWE To Pay Tribute To Hulk Hogan

WWE returns to Cleveland, Ohio tonight for a live episode of Friday Night SmackDown, featuring a loaded lineup packed with championship action, SummerSlam buildup, and an emotional tribute to one of wrestling’s biggest legends.

WWE To Pay Tribute To Hulk Hogan

Following the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on Thursday, WWE has announced a special in-show tribute to honor the life and legacy of the wrestling icon. Expect emotional moments, legends in attendance, and highlights from Hogan’s historic career.

Cody Rhodes To Address Cena Street Fight

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to speak tonight ahead of his high-stakes Street Fight against John Cena at SummerSlam. This comes after Rhodes shockingly attacked Cena and forced his signature on the contract during last week’s broadcast. Will Cena respond tonight?

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) will make their first televised title defense as WWE Tag Team Champions. They’ll defend against Andrade & Rey Fenix, who earned the opportunity by defeating #DIY, Fraxiom, and the Motor City Machine Guns in a Fatal 4-Way match.

SummerSlam Superstars Converge

SmackDown will also feature appearances from all four participants in the SummerSlam tag team blockbuster: Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and musical guest Jelly Roll. Emotions are expected to run high in Logan Paul’s hometown of Cleveland.

Women’s Division Showdown

In singles action, Alexa Bliss will face off against Roxanne Perez, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. This bout offers a preview of their upcoming tag team title match at SummerSlam, where Bliss and Charlotte Flair will challenge Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of SmackDown, results, and all the fallout heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025!