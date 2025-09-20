Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, September 20th, through Wednesday, December 17th, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

– AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20th in Toronto has 11,134 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 24th in Pittsburg has 2,522 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, September 27th in Huntington, WV has 1,341 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 1st in Hollywood, FL has 2,033 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, October 2nd in Lakeland, FL has 451 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Tuesday, October 7th in Jacksonville has 1,506 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Wednesday, October 8th in Jacksonville has 1,170 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 15th in Independence, MO has 1,188 tickets sold.

– AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18th in St.Louis has 3,597 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, October 22nd in San Antono has 1,328 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 29th in Edinburg, TX has 1,018 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 5th in Houston has 913 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, November 8th in Houston has 1,659 tickets sold.

– AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22nd in Newark has 6,015 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, December 13th in Cardiff, Wales has 2,327 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 17th in Manchester has 6,722 tickets sold.