Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, through Saturday, February 14th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

– AEW Dynamite on Tuesday, October 7th in Jacksonville has 1,575 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Wednesday, October 8th in Jacksonville has 1,195 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 15th in Independence, MO has 1,282 tickets sold.

– AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18th in St.Louis has 3,705 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, October 22nd in San Antono has 1,387 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 29th in Edinburg, TX has 1,180 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 5th in Houston has 913 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, November 8th in Houston has 1,659 tickets sold.

– AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22nd in Newark has 6,177 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, December 13th in Cardiff, Wales has 2,362 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 17th in Manchester has 6,923 tickets sold.

– AEW Worlds End on Saturday, December 27th in Hoffman Estates, IL has 3,627 tickets sold.

– AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Sydney has 4,223 tickets sold.