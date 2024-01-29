Updated WWE NXT Lineup For Next Tuesday Night (1/30/2024)

A new match and segment has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT on USA.

On Sunday, WWE announced Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Trick Williams and NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov meeting face-to-face for next Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

NXT 1/30

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinal: LWO (Joaquin Wild and Cruz Del Toro) vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Chase U says “goodbye”

NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar (c) vs. Von Wagner

Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice

Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams face-to-face

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley