Updated WWE RAW Lineup For Monday’s Fastlane Go-Home Show

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network show, which next week serves as the WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” show, the company has announced new matches.

Added to the lineup for Monday’s show is Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax, Xavier Woods vs. Ivar, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Championship.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW (10/2/2023)

* GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa’s contract signing for WWE Fastlane 2023* “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso* Miz TV featuring Drew McIntyre* Xavier Woods vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders* Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax* Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tegan Nox (NXT Women’s Title)

