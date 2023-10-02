USA Network Confirms Brian Pillman Jr. Has Signed With WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. is WWE-bound.

USA Network released an article on Monday confirming the former AEW star and member of the Varsity Athletes has signed with WWE.

Featured below is an excerpt from the article:

The rumors are true: Brian Pillman, Jr. is the latest pro wrestling prodigy to make the jump to WWE! Following in the footsteps of megastar-in-the-making Jade Cargill is Pillman, Jr., who eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe noticed making a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance during NXT No Mercy on September 30.



It’s yet another savvy signing by WWE as they pluck yet another aspiring Superstar away from the competition and welcome another world-class athlete to the WWE locker room. Here’s why the WWE Universe should be excited for the eventual in-ring debut of Brian Pillman, Jr.!

Check out the article at USANetwork.com.