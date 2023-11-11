Veteran Wrestlers Concerned AEW World Champion MJF Is Being Overexposed

Veteran wrestler Disco Inferno stated that AEW world champion MJF is “atrociously overexposed” in the company while appearing on a podcast hosted by Konnan.

Konnan had similar thoughts about the situation, stating, “Being in five different feuds is mega exposure, you should want to wait to see him. He should come out once, maybe twice a show, that is it.”

He added, “You do not need to be an expert to see that the most charismatic, most over, one of the biggest merch sellers, and great on the mic and good to great matches is him. You can’t put the company problems on him, he’s doing his part.”