Victoria Would Love To Be A Coach In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE star Lisa Maria Varon (Victoria) recently spoke with BodySlam.net on a number of topics including how she would love to be a coach in wrestling.

Victoria said, “When people say ‘Would you go back and wrestle?’, that’s probably your next question, I would love to be an agent, a coach. I don’t have anything else to prove in wrestling. I would rather help the younger talent, you know. Character development or work the psychology of a match, that kind of stuff, like, what Molly Holly does or what Gail Kim does, that kind of stuff. I don’t need to be on camera. We have YouTube.com with GAW TV show, okay, slash (/) GAW TV show. That’s our entertainment right there, we’re in pajamas, drinking wine and shooting the shit just, you know, having fun, having great guests on there sometimes. Just us.”

She also talked about how she has had a great career in wrestling and how she is enjoying every appearance and Comic Cons she goes to these days.

“Honestly, I don’t know why people are shocked. They’re like, ‘Oh, you need to go back!’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, you know, I’m 52. These girls are incredible. I had a great career.’ I would like to give back more, I’m enjoying my appearances, Comic Cons and stuff like that. So, yeah. did I miss anything? No? So when I’m telling you, when I do these interviews, I don’t realize what I’ve done. Honestly, yeah and it’s weird, I usually get recognized, I have no makeup on at Walmart, and I’m like “Oh my God! You still remember me!?”. I’m still baffled by it, it still shocks me. Crazy huh? It’s crazy!”