Video: Brody King Comments On Continental Classic Victory Over Eddie Kingston

Brody King is already three points deep into the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Following his first-round victory over ROH World Champion & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston on AEW Collision on Saturday night, The House of Black member spoke in a post-show digital exclusive interview.

“You know on any given day we could have been Eddie,” he said. “He’s one tough son of b*tch. But it seems like the first person in this tournament was one of my biggest hurdles. New Japan Strong Champion. Ring of Honor Champion. The Ring of Honor title is that one title that has slipped through my fingers every time, and of course tonight the one time I beat the champion, the title’s not even on the line.”

King continued, “Well. I got one thing to say. I might not be the best technical wrestler in this tournament. I might not be the best sports entertainer, but I can tell you one thing, I’m the meanest bastard in this tournament, and if you don’t bring it as hard as Eddie, then you don’t deserve to be in it either, because this tournament is supposed to be hard because life is hard, so be harder.”

Check out the complete interview via the Twitter (X) video embedded below courtesy of AEW’s official feed. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.