Video: John Cena Announces WWE Retirement Tour At Money In The Bank

By
Matt Boone
-

“The Greatest of All-Time” is gearing up for retirement.

WWE legend John Cena appeared in a surprise return at the Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on Saturday, July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During his unadvertised appearance, the former 16-time champion announced his retirement tour.

Cena confirmed that next year’s Royal Rumble will be his last Royal Rumble. Next year’s Elimination Chamber will be his last Elimination Chamber.

And next year’s WrestleMania will be his final WrestleMania.

He mentioned that his retirement tour includes him returning to Toronto to kick ass as well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR