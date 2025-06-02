Video: John Cena Brings Back Cult Classic “Juan Cena” Gimmick In Surprise Moment

WWE’s Undisputed Champion and future Hall of Famer John Cena treated fans to a nostalgic throwback at CCXP Mexico 2025, reviving his cult-favorite masked persona “Juan Cena” in a lighthearted moment during his heel retirement tour.

While speaking on stage, Cena was handed a Lucha Libre mask by the host — prompting laughter and cheers from the audience. Initially feigning hesitation, Cena eventually gave in to the energy of the crowd and put on the mask, briefly stepping into character once again.

“You guys remember this?” Cena smirked, referencing the iconic gimmick from late 2010.

“Juan Cena” was originally introduced during Cena’s infamous feud with The Nexus. After being “fired” in storyline, Cena reappeared at live events and in promos under a mask, billed as his Mexican cousin Juan Cena — in a tongue-in-cheek nod to classic lucha libre tropes.

JUAN CENA NA CCXP MX!!!

John Cena fez a alegria dos fãs mexicanos ao vestir máscara de Lucha Libre no Palco Omelete. SHOWMAKER DEMAIS!! pic.twitter.com/tBIKdPk0d7 — omelete (@omelete) June 1, 2025

The CCXP moment comes as Cena continues his final WWE run, having announced at Money in the Bank 2024 that 2025 will be his last year as an active competitor. His current character work blends self-awareness with antagonism, and moments like this play perfectly into the layered nostalgia fans have for his 20+ year career.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the “Juan Cena” tease, with many posting side-by-side images of his 2010 look and this week’s masked moment.

One user wrote, “We’re in the Juan Cena Era again. This retirement tour is wild.”

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on Cena’s farewell run — and any future appearances from his “relatives.”