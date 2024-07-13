Video: Post-Show Footage From 7/12 WWE SmackDown In Worcester, MA.

Solo Sikoa delivered a message directly into the camera after the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air on FOX from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

As “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline 2.0 was leading his army, which includes Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, backstage, he delivered a quick, blunt message directly into the camera.

“I’m taking it all,” Sikoa said, fresh off of a violent assault of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, which closed the 7/12 WWE on FOX blue brand show in Worcester. “I’m taking it all. I want it all. I’m the man now. This is my show. This is my way. I run it all.”

In addition to the exclusive post-show footage of Solo Sikoa’s message into the camera, which also includes Fatu, Tonga and Loa passing through the curtain behind “The Head of the Table,” WWE released a digital exclusive video that shows Cody Rhodes checking on Randy Orton and helping him to the back after the show.

For our detailed exclusive WWE SmackDown results from the 7/12 show in Worcester, MA., click here.