Video: Roman Reigns Delivers Message To Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

“The Tribal Chief” has arrived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has surfaced on social media with a quick video message for “The American Nightmare” ahead of their scheduled “face-to-face” segment on the show.

“Tonight you get exactly what you asked for Cody Rhodes,” Reigns wrote as the caption to the post. “One on one with the Tribal Chief. See you at SmackDown.”

In the video, Reigns exits his airplane and walks up to the camera man and delivers a brief message to “The American Nightmare” ahead of tonight’s show.

“Like ‘The Wise Man’ said, the one-on-one … the only number one … face-to-face with the greatest number two of all-time, Cody Rhodes,” Reigns said. “See ya’ll at SmackDown tonight.”

Featured below is the footage, as well as an additional video shared by WWE that shows Cody Rhodes arriving to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

