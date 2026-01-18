Video: Santos Escobar Returns To Television At Saturday’s AAA Event

Saturday night’s live episode of AAA on FOX Mexico marked the return of Santos Escobar to television. He wore the mask of his father, El Fantasma, to confront the reigning AAA Latin American Champion, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

After shaking Wagner’s hand and whispering something in his ear, Escobar knocked the champion down. He then picked up the championship belt and placed it on his shoulder before revealing his face.

For those who may not know, Escobar left WWE after his contract expired last October. Reports indicate that he was offered a lucrative deal by the promotion after they acknowledged his request for creative plans regarding his character. However, he has not appeared on WWE television since then.

It appears that Escobar is now on a collision course with Wagner. His last match for WWE and AAA was at Worlds Collide: Los Angeles in June 2025.