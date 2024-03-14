Video: Tenille Dashwood On Last WWE Run: “I’m A Little Upset With How Things Went”

Tenille “Emma” Dashwood recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke about her video blog with her new husband, Riddick Moss (Mike Rallis), and admitted she wasn’t thrilled with her latest run in WWE.

“I will say, I was a little disappointed with that last run, and a little upset with how things went,” she said. “I do think I have a lot more to contribute and I had very high hopes when I returned, it just didn’t turn out the way that I would have liked. In saying that, we did see it as a positive, we just weren’t being used, so it was, ‘Okay, let’s go do the things we want.’ That has been very exciting. At this point, we’re focusing on that.”

Dashwood continued, “We do have a tour in Australia that we’ve committed to. Some autograph signings and a match. Past that, we’re focusing on other things right now. I can’t imagine ever fully stepping away from wrestling. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl and it’s the only thing I really wanted to do. I’m so glad I’ve gone after it and had the career that I’ve had. It would be hard for me to say, ‘I’m done with wrestling.’ In that same instance, I’m not actively pursuing anything or don’t have a plan moving forward at this point.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.