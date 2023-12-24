Video: Toni Storm’s “TIMELESS Holiday Interview,” AEW Stars Talk Celebrity Kisses

By
Matt Boone
-

– “Timeless” Toni Storm is featured in a special black-and-white holiday interview as the latest AEW digital exclusive video released on Sunday morning. The video features the AEW Women’s World Champion answering holiday-related questions in her trademark old-school actress style. Check out the video below.

– Also new in the world of AEW social media is a compilation video released via their official X page. The video features various AEW stars and personalities revealing which celebrities they would like to meet under the mistletoe for a holiday smooch. Check out the video below.

– Finally, AEW posted two new posts on their X page on Sunday to wish a happy birthday to ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open and Pat Buck. Check out the posts below.

